Woman arrested for driving stolen vehicle full of drugs

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A woman is in jail after a Colorado Springs police officer pulled over the car she was driving at N. Academy Blvd. and N. Carefree Cr. early Tuesday morning. When the officer checked on the vehicle's license plates, he discovered that the car had been reported as stolen. The driver, Sandra Wielgorecki, was taken into custody. .

When police searched the car, they found narcotics, methamphetamine and heroin inside the vehicle. Wielgorecki is facing numerous charges. 

