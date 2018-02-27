Colorado Springs Police dealing with barricaded suspect

Hours after police made contact with a person concerning a parole issue, police and a tactical unit are still at a home in the 4100 block Edwinstowe Avenue, handling a barricade situation.

Five other people exited the home and are currently being detained and questioned by police. It's unknown if any of the five are facing any charges at this time.

Officers on the scene are waiting for a search warrant to enter the home.

Streets are blocked in the area near Edwinstowe Avenue and N. Chestnut St.

Nearby Jackson Elementary School is on lockdown as a result of the police activity at the home.

CSPD has "containment" of the home on Edwinstowe, waiting for search warrants. They believe one person remains inside, several other people are currently being detained. The incident started around 6 a.m. when other Law Enforcement made contact with a suspect. — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) February 27, 2018

CSPD Tactical Unit still on scene. Most patrol officers have cleared. Waiting for information right now. pic.twitter.com/UjFDAs6Ouz — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) February 27, 2018