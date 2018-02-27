Colorado Springs Police dealing with barricaded suspect

Quantcast

Written By Nia Bender
CSP at barricade situation 4100 Bl. Edwinstowe Ave. CSP at barricade situation 4100 Bl. Edwinstowe Ave.
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Hours after police made contact with a person concerning a parole issue, police and a tactical unit are still at a home in the 4100 block Edwinstowe Avenue, handling a barricade situation.

Five other people exited the home and are currently being detained and questioned by police. It's unknown if any of the five are facing any charges at this time.

Officers on the scene are waiting for a search warrant to enter the home. 

Streets are blocked in the area near Edwinstowe Avenue and N. Chestnut St.

Nearby Jackson Elementary School is on lockdown as a result of the police activity at the home. 

