Firefighters battle shed fire in Stratmoor Hills area

There's a good chance the State of Colorado owes you money and you may not even know it. The "Great Colorado Payback" program is overseen by the State Treasurer's Office. To-date, the program claims it has returned more than $391 million to Coloradans. What you may not know is that there is nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be claimed if you take the time to check, but how easy is it to claim? You may have seen the commercials on TV showing T...
There's a good chance the State of Colorado owes you money and you may not even know it. The "Great Colorado Payback" program is overseen by the State Treasurer's Office. To-date, the program claims it has returned more than $391 million to Coloradans. What you may not know is that there is nearly $1 billion in assets waiting to be claimed if you take the time to check, but how easy is it to claim? You may have seen the commercials on TV showing T...
Pueblo City Council votes to pass an ordinance that will place strict limits on when animal shelters in Pueblo can euthanize animals.
Pueblo City Council votes to pass an ordinance that will place strict limits on when animal shelters in Pueblo can euthanize animals.
Colorado Springs police are handling a situation where one person is still barricaded inside of a home in the 4100 block of Edwinstowe Avenue. Police are waiting for a search warrant to enter the home.
Colorado Springs police are handling a situation where one person is still barricaded inside of a home in the 4100 block of Edwinstowe Avenue. Police are waiting for a search warrant to enter the home.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.