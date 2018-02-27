Quantcast

Firefighters battle shed fire in Stratmoor Hills area

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Fire crews were able to quickly contain on a grass fire in the 1300 block of Forest Rd. in Stratmoor Hills, but they had a harder time putting out the flames from a shed that was burning at the location. Unknown items inside the shed made the efforts even more difficult.

Even though investigators are looking into the cause of this fire, it's believed that downed power lines may have sparked the blaze.

Three agencies with a total of 20-firefighters worked to keep the fire in check with the high winds in the area. 

This is the third fire in the area in the last week. 

