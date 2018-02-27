Quantcast

Firefighters battle shed fire in Stratmoor Hills area

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Fire crews have the upper hand on a grass fire in the 1300 block of Forest Rd. in Stratmoor Hills, but they continue to battle the flames from a shed still burning at the location. Unknown items inside the shed are making the efforts difficult.

Even though investigators are looking into the cause of this fire, it's believed that downed power lines may have sparked the blaze.

Three agencies with a total of 20-firefighters are working to keep the fire in check with the high winds in the area. 

Firefighters are asking neighbors in the area to stay indoors because of the smoke from the fire. Some homes were evacuated earlier this morning.

This is the third fire in the area in the last week. 

