Weather Alert Day: Strong Winds and Dry Air Keep Fire Danger Elevated

Today's Forecast:

Warm and windy today with a return of Red Flag Warnings through southern Colorado. The current list of counties under the Red Flag Warnings include Huerfano, Las Animas and Baca counties. The warnings are set to expire by 5 pm today, all other locations in southern Colorado still have highly elevated fire danger through the afternoon. Highs for nearly all the lower elevations will push nearly 10 degrees or higher past the normal values for today with the help of full sunshine and breezy southwest winds.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny, breezy and very warm today. Staying breezy and cool overnight.

PUEBLO: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny skies, breezy and very warm today. Breezy and chilly tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny, breezy and warm today. Breezy and chilly overnight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny, breezy and cool today. Clouds build tonight and we stay chilly.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Sunny, breezy and mild today. Breezy and chilly tonight.

PLAINS: High - 67; Low - 33. Very warm and breezy today. Falling chilly overnight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 67; Low - 33. Red Flag Warnings, windy and very dry. Chilly and breezy tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Wednesday a return of rain and snow is looking likely with spotty showers possibly dipping east over the mountains into a few of the lower elevations with the snow mainly staying up high. Colorado Springs is looking mainly dry as Pikes Peak and our mountain range to the west grab most of the precipitation as light snow, our stronger northerly winds will also act to chew through any moisture that dips over into the city. Other areas to see a snow or wintry mix will be areas around the Rampart Range and down south to the Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountain range. Past Wednesday we warm up with 60s and a few 70s trying to return by Friday and Saturday.