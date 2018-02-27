Fresno State gets tourney bye with 54-48 win over Air Force

Bryson Williams scored 15 points with eight rebounds, Ray Bowles added 11 points, and Fresno State beat Air Force 54-48 on Monday night to clinch a first-round bye in the Mountain West Conference Tournament for the fourth straight season.



The Bulldogs (21-9, 11-6) entered the game third, behind Nevada and Boise State, in the conference standings and face fourth-place New Mexico on Saturday.



Fresno State held the Falcons to 28.6-percent shooting from the field, outscored them 30-20 in the paint, and led 23-19 at halftime.



Trevor Lyons and Lavelle Scottie hit two free throws apiece and Air Force tied it at 25, but Deshon Taylor answered with a 3 that put the Bulldogs up for good, 28-25, and sparked an 11-0 run. CJ Siples' layup capped a 9-2 Air Force run and the Falcons closed to 44-40 with 5:06 left, but got no closer.



Caleb Morris scored 12 points and Lyons had 11 with 10 rebounds for the Falcons (11-17, 5-11), who entered the game in ninth place.

