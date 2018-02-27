Pediatricians urged to screen all teens for depression

Pediatricians urged to give out depression screenings to any of their patients 12 and up. (KOAA)

New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics are urging doctors to screen all teenagers for depression, starting at the age of 12.

Many pediatricians across El Paso County are ahead of the curve and they say they've already been giving out these screenings for nearly a year, sadly due to a rash of local teen suicides which News 5 has been tracking for months.

"I think there are a lot of kids that are silently suffering," Pamela Casson, a Pediatrician at Sunrise Pediatrics said.

Casson knows first-hand how many kids across the area have been struggling.

"Here in Colorado Springs, there's been a problem, I think, with depression and as you know, the suicide rates have been a little bit higher than we, as a pediatric community, really want to see," she said.

That's why her practice and several others started formally screening for depression in every annual check-up for kids starting at the age of 11, a year ago.

"So I find that they really are helpful and I won't go back to the verbal screens anymore after seeing several kids that just took me by the wayside and I had no idea they were struggling," she said.

She tells News 5 teens feel more comfortable opening up in this simple questionnaire.

"It'll ask the kids whether or not they're feeling down, depressed, irritable or hopeless, not at all, several days, more than half the days or nearly everyday and this is over the past couple of weeks," she said.

Some questions even asking about thoughts or actions of ending your own life.

"At least it prompts further questions to see whether or not depression is a real issue," she said.

The new set of guidelines released by the American Academy of Pediatrics says, when necessary, offer treatment plan options.

The guidelines also recommend developing a safety plan as needed, including restrictions on any firearms in the home because at the end of the day, their hope is to help save more lives.

"If we can stop one, I will screen to the end of my days as long as I can catch one kid and prevent one suicide, it's worth it," she said.

Casson recommends if your child is struggling, to absolutely look for help, do not wait for your annual check-up, there are plenty of counselors that focus on mental health in our area.