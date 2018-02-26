Pueblo City Council passes Pueblo Animal Protection Act

In a 4-3 vote, Pueblo City Council passed the Animal Protection Act early Tuesday morning.
The Pueblo City Council will vote on a controversial ordinance that would place strict limits on when animal shelters in Pueblo can euthanize animals.
The Pueblo City Council voted down a motion to table the Pueblo Animal Protection Act 4-3 in front of a packed house Monday night.
If approved, the proposal would mandate 90 percent live animal release rates, and shelters could only euthanize non-vicious animals after having them for a week and when all other kennels and cages are full.
As of 9:50 p.m., the city council is still debating the proposal.
The last time the act was presented, City Council delayed the vote so they could run some changes by County Commissioners. The biggest change was the wording of who can legally euthanize animals.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort.
Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Widefield student in connection to making a threat, which the school district described as credible in a letter to parents.
