Pueblo City Council passes Pueblo Animal Protection Act

In a 4-3 vote, Pueblo City Council passed the Animal Protection Act early Tuesday morning.
The Pueblo City Council will vote on a controversial ordinance that would place strict limits on when animal shelters in Pueblo can euthanize animals.
The Pueblo City Council voted down a motion to table the Pueblo Animal Protection Act 4-3 in front of a packed house Monday night.
If approved, the proposal would mandate 90 percent live animal release rates, and shelters could only euthanize non-vicious animals after having them for a week and when all other kennels and cages are full.
As of 9:50 p.m., the city council is still debating the proposal.
The last time the act was presented, City Council delayed the vote so they could run some changes by County Commissioners. The biggest change was the wording of who can legally euthanize animals.
