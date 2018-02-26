Georgia Republicans upset after Delta cuts ties with NRA

Georgia Democrats have blasted the state's lieutenant governor, saying his recent threat against Delta Air Lines for severing ties with the National Rifle Association is proof that Republican lawmakers are in the pocket of the gun lobby.
The statements come shortly after Lt. Gov Casey Cagle tweeted that he would use his position to kill a proposed sales tax exemption on jet fuel unless Delta reverses its position.
That proposal is part of Deal's larger tax overhaul, which has passed the House and awaits Senate input.
Republican Sen. Michael Williams of Cumming says Delta's decision riled up the conservative base in the state. Using social media, Williams encouraged voters over the weekend to "lambast" Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and Gov. Nathan Deal to kill the proposed tax exemption.
Williams, who is running against Cagle for governor, says that pressure helped get GOP lawmakers, including Cagle, to refuse to back the tax exemption unless Delta reinstates its partnership with the NRA.
Priyanka Mantha, communications director for Democrat Stacey Abrams' gubernatorial campaign, said Cagle "would sacrifice thousands of jobs ... just to satisfy his buddies at the NRA."
Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson said Republican leaders had been arguing that the tax cuts were good for business and now were changing their tune because they are afraid of the NRA.
A spokesman for Cagle didn't immediately return a request for comment.
