Teller County man sentenced for sexual assault

TELLER COUNTY -

A man suspected of using the dating app Bumble to target women for sexual assault was sentenced Monday.

Jason Matthew Karr was sentenced in Teller County to at least four years in prison plus at least 20 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation.

Karr was arrested in Weld County in May 2017 on  suspicion of sexual assault, false imprisonment, third degree assault and domestic violence.

