Caucuses are next week for 2018 election

Party caucuses will be held next Tuesday. Colorado voters who are registered with an official party can attend in hopes of being selected a delegate to the county assembly. Those delegates then vote to nominate candidates for the ballot in the June primary election. Candidates who don't secure a nomination at the assembly can still petition onto the ballot.

Only party members can participate in a caucus. However, this will be the first primary election in Colorado to occur under the new voter-approved "open primary" system where unaffiliated voters can cast ballots.

Around one-third of all Colorado voters register as unaffiliated. When ballots are printed in June, those unaffiliated voters will receive two in the mail, one from each party. Unaffiliated voters must choose only one party to vote with. If both ballots are returned by the same voter, they will both be disqualified.

Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert Ortiz said counting unaffiliated ballots will also take some extra work. He plans to hire additional election judges to open those ballots and figure out which party the unaffiliated voters chose so that their ballots are counted correctly.

"They're going to stamp it either Dem or Republican in the upper right hand of the ballot, and then they're going to put the ballots back in the envelope," Ortiz explained

From there, the ballots can be fed into the counting machines along with the other ballots from that party. Ortiz estimates around 30,000 voters in Pueblo County are registered as unaffiliated.

It's too late to register with one of the parties ahead of the caucuses. Voters can still register with a party before the primary election if they don't want to bother with getting two ballots in the mail. That registration deadline is May 29th. The first ballots will be mailed June 4 and the primary election will be held June 26.