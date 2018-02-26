Confusion over illegal camping and fire enforcement in Colorado Springs

Seeking clarification for Colorado Springs laws on illegal camping and fires: that was the hot topic on Monday during the work session of the Colorado Springs City Council.

A lot of people, even city council members, have been unsure about what exactly their rights are when it comes to these situations.

Senior City Attorney Frederick Stein and Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey were able to give some clarifications.

Here is what is allowed: recreational fires (those not contained in a permanent fixture) are permitted in Colorado Springs. Certain guidelines do have to be followed, and the same goes for portable fireplaces and bonfires (you need a permit for bonfires).

Open burning, or ditch burning, is not allowed. Burning trash or leaves is also illegal.

When it comes to illegal camping, Stein says laws differ between private and public land.

If someone is trespassing, an owner has the right to kick that person off their land. They can call police and the person trespassing may be issued a criminal trespass citation.

Stein says if people are camping on public land they are given a 24-hour notice to vacate. If they don't leave they could also be cited.

However, it was mentioned that citing and removing someone is left to the discretion of officers, particularly if there are or aren't beds available in shelters.

The camping issue is a big concern for a lot of people who say it's affecting their neighborhoods.

Cindy Wilkinson said neighbors are "upset about the safety because they're finding needles and feces in their yard. We know the answer is affordable housing."

However, Wilkinson says implementing affordable housing could take years. She wants to know what can be done until then.

If you see fire or camping violations happening please call the Colorado Springs Fire Department or Colorado Springs Police Department.

