Urban deer hunt getting support in Canon City

A special deer hunt inside the boundaries of Canon City is getting serious consideration. It is about reducing the deer population. City council members say they are researching the option because it seems more locals are in favor rather than against the idea.

The initiative looking into ways to reduce Canon City’s deer population came about because of complaints to city council. Locals seeing too many car verses deer crashes, deer destroying yards, encounters with kids and pets. As part of a broader survey, city council included a question asking if there was interest in a special deer hunt to thin herds. “The response came back with a 59% agreement that, that was a good idea,” said Councilman, Jim Meisner.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is consulting on options for reducing the deer population. It is up to the city council to decide if hunting is an option they want to approve. Then Parks and Wildlife officers assist with rules, boundaries and licensing. “The soonest that would happen would probably be 2019,” said Area Wildlife Manager, Jim Aragon.

There are some in Canon City who want a lot more answers about this proposal. There are safety concerns and questions about whether the suggested bow hunt is humane. Canon City resident Peggy Colgate says she was one of the only people who showed up to question this plan. "Perhaps have not thought about all the issues or consequences that could go along with that," said Colgate. She hopes other will join her at future comment sessions.

For now city council is continuing debate based on more citizens than not saying they like the idea."Do we cubbyhole this thing or do we move forward,” said Meisner, “And considering the people that showed up, the decision was made that we're going to move forward and we're only going to move forward with reviewing whether we should even do this."