Committee approves bill giving living organ donors paid leave

Organ donation can mean a whole new chance at life for recipients, but for the people helping them out, sometimes it can cause some challenges as they're helping someone out.

One of those challenges comes with finding the time to take off of work.

Which is why lawmakers in Colorado are working to find a solution to give paid time off to living organ donors.

HB18-1202 would give organ donors 10 days of paid time off, as well as an income tax credit for the donors employer.

The House Finance Committee heard the bill Monday evening.

Gordon Heuser is an attorney in Colorado Springs, who received a kidney transplant from his brother.

Heuser says the process was lengthy and his brother ended up taking 4 weeks off of work just for the transplant, additional time was involved just for the testing before the procedure.

As an employer, Heuser says its important for everyone to get time off.

'If someone asked me for time off to be an organ donor I would readily give it,' said Heuser, 'I think every employer should consider giving their employees time off, with pay to do this.'