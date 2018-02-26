Denver approves city's first legal marijuana club

Colorado's largest city has signed off on the first legal marijuana club within its borders.
Owners of the Coffee Joint in plan to charge an entry fee to the bring-your-own marijuana space. Customers won't be able to smoke; the business will allow vaping or edible marijuana products.
It's not clear when customers can start consuming marijuana products at the business. City officials say inspectors from several departments have to visit the business and sign off before the license is formally issued.
Colorado law doesn't address pot clubs. In some cities, they are tolerated, while others operate secretly.
Denver voters in 2016 approved a ballot measure allowing pot clubs. The city began taking applications in August, but businesses had to complete an extensive application and adhere to strict limits on location.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort.
Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Widefield student in connection to making a threat, which the school district described as credible in a letter to parents.
