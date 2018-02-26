Car thieves hit unlocked vehicles in south Springs neighborhood

In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort.
Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Widefield student in connection to making a threat, which the school district described as credible in a letter to parents.
