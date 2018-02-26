Car thieves hit unlocked vehicles in south Springs neighborhood

The age old warning to lock your car doors at night has never been more important for some in a south Springs neighborhood.

"We've been here about five years now and we've probably been hit six times, at least," said Troy Nestos, who's a theft victim. "We were actually just talking about installing new outside lights and we were just talking about the vandalism thing not two days ago and here it is happening again."

Monday morning around 2:30am, the Nestos' neighborhood was hit by those looking for unlocked cars.

"Some change, they actually did not take my anxiety meds this time which is a first," said Nestos. "The first time we got hit was probably about 2500 worth and tools and then everything out of her car."

Surveillance video caught the two on camera, but they were disguised well enough the pair is hard to identify.

Nestos admits he may have made a mistake and accidentally left his truck unlocked, but thought he had locked it.

The thieves will take anything with perceived value Nestos said.

"I had gotten a necklace that I had my grandfathers ashes in and they nabbed that, its the first time they've nabbed it," said Nestos.

Nestos said police take reports on the theft, but have a hard time identifying the suspects and catching them.

Nestos doesn't doubt they'll be back and said it needs to stop.

"If you want something you go work for it you don't sit there and take it from somebody else, it's just wrong and it needs to stop."