Widefield High School student arrested in connection to "credible" threat

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Widefield student in connection to making a threat, which the school district described as credible in a letter to parents.

The Sheriff's Office said the student was arrested Monday and was charged with felony inciting, destruction of life and property and a misdemeanor charge of interfering with a school.

The district said it became aware of the threat last week, investigated the threat and turned the incident over the sheriff's office.

The student, whose name and identity was not released, was taken to the Spring Creek Youth Services Center, a juvenile detention center.

The Widefield School District sent the following letter home to parents Monday:

Dear WSD3 Parents,

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest today off of school grounds which the district found out about late this afternoon. We were informed that a threat made last week at Widefield High School was deemed credible by the sheriff’s office which lead to the student arrest today.

As a school district, we do not determine if a threat is credible, that is the role of law enforcement. Our job is to believe there is reasonable concern and take appropriate action to protect the safety of all staff and students. Last week was no different. When we became aware of a possible threat, we investigated and took appropriate disciplinary steps, and then turned the incident over to the sheriff’s office.

We understand parent concerns regarding safety, and we consistently implement due diligence to protect our students and staff while supporting the efforts of law enforcement.

It is not our practice to get ahead of law enforcement investigations as we do not have to demonstrate the same burden of proof, nor do we determine the credibility of statements made by students.

We appreciate and support our relationship with local law enforcement in helping us keep our community safe.

Thank you.

Samantha Briggs

Director of Communication

Widefield School District 3

(719) 391-3019