Take charge of your health at Southern Colorado's 5Health Fair

COLORADO SPRINGS -

A healthy life is a happy life. At KOAA 5 we believe everyone has a right to know about their overall health and be able to catch potential problems early. So once again KOAA News 5 has teamed up with the 9HealthFair to promote healthy living in Southern Colorado. This year we will provide even more 5Health Fair options.

For your convenience, you can pre-register and skip the registration line at the 5Health Fair you wish to attend. You can also pre-pay for any low cost screenings you wish to take. Just go to www.9healthfair.org, find your fair, then click register.

Locations and dates of 5Health Fair events:

April 6 - 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

  • Bent County Public Health, 701 Park Avenue, Las Animas

April 7 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

  • Custer County School, 709 Main St., Westcliffe

April 14 - 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

  • DaVita Medical Group, 2405 Research Parkway, Colorado Springs

April 21 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

  • Community Congregational Church, 103 Pawnee Ave., Manitou Springs

April 21 - 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

  • Mountain Valley High School, 403 Pitkin Ave., Saguache

April 21 - 7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

  • Mt. San Rafael Hospital, 410 Benedicta Ave., Trinidad

April 21 - 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

  • Otero Jr. College, 1802 Colorado Ave., La Junta

April 21 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

  • Praise Assembly of God, 2000 Troy Ave., Pueblo

April 28 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

  • Evangelical Free Church, 3000 E. Main St., Cañon City

April 28 - 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

  • Mission Medical Center, 2125 E. LaSalle St., Colorado Springs

Here is a list of just some of the most popular screenings:

  • Blood Chemistry Screening - This screening provides baseline information on 28 levels including: cholesterol, glucose, thyroid, kidney, hearth disease and more.
  • Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA)
  • Hemoglobin A1c Screen for Diabetes
  • Colon Cancer Screening Kit
  • Blood Pressure
  • Height/Weight/Body Mass Index (BMI) Screening

Additional Screenings - Availability Varies by Location

  • Ask a Pharmacist
  • Body Fat Skinfold Screening
  • Body in Balance Screening
  • Bone Health Screening
  • Breast Screening
  • Diabetes Risk Assessment Education
  • Foot Screening
  • Hand Screening
  • Hearing Screening
  • Health Topic Presentation
  • Cardiac Risk Assessment
  • Adult Immunizations Provided by 9HealthFair Approved Partners
  • Lung Function Screening
  • Memory Screening
  • Metabolic Syndrome Screening
  • Nutrition Screening
  • Pap Smear Screening
  • Prostate/Testicular Screening
  • Pulse Oximetry Screening
  • Skin Screening
  • Sleep Apnea Screening
  • Spinal Screening
  • Total Wellness Zone
  • Vision & Eye Health Screening
  • Hepatitis C
