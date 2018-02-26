Take charge of your health at Southern Colorado's 5Health Fair

COLORADO SPRINGS -
A healthy life is a happy life. At KOAA 5 we believe everyone has a right to know about their overall health and be able to catch potential problems early. So once again KOAA News 5 has teamed up with the 9HealthFair to promote healthy living in Southern Colorado. This year we will provide even more 5Health Fair options.
For your convenience, you can pre-register and skip the registration line at the 5Health Fair you wish to attend. You can also pre-pay for any low cost screenings you wish to take. Just go to www.9healthfair.org, find your fair, then click register.
Locations and dates of 5Health Fair events:
April 6 - 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- Bent County Public Health, 701 Park Avenue, Las Animas
April 7 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Custer County School, 709 Main St., Westcliffe
April 14 - 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- DaVita Medical Group, 2405 Research Parkway, Colorado Springs
April 21 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Community Congregational Church, 103 Pawnee Ave., Manitou Springs
April 21 - 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
- Mountain Valley High School, 403 Pitkin Ave., Saguache
April 21 - 7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Mt. San Rafael Hospital, 410 Benedicta Ave., Trinidad
April 21 - 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
- Otero Jr. College, 1802 Colorado Ave., La Junta
April 21 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Praise Assembly of God, 2000 Troy Ave., Pueblo
April 28 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Evangelical Free Church, 3000 E. Main St., Cañon City
April 28 - 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
- Mission Medical Center, 2125 E. LaSalle St., Colorado Springs
Here is a list of just some of the most popular screenings:
- Blood Chemistry Screening - This screening provides baseline information on 28 levels including: cholesterol, glucose, thyroid, kidney, hearth disease and more.
- Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA)
- Hemoglobin A1c Screen for Diabetes
- Colon Cancer Screening Kit
- Blood Pressure
- Height/Weight/Body Mass Index (BMI) Screening
Additional Screenings - Availability Varies by Location
- Ask a Pharmacist
- Body Fat Skinfold Screening
- Body in Balance Screening
- Bone Health Screening
- Breast Screening
- Diabetes Risk Assessment Education
- Foot Screening
- Hand Screening
- Hearing Screening
- Health Topic Presentation
- Cardiac Risk Assessment
- Adult Immunizations Provided by 9HealthFair Approved Partners
- Lung Function Screening
- Memory Screening
- Metabolic Syndrome Screening
- Nutrition Screening
- Pap Smear Screening
- Prostate/Testicular Screening
- Pulse Oximetry Screening
- Skin Screening
- Sleep Apnea Screening
- Spinal Screening
- Total Wellness Zone
- Vision & Eye Health Screening
- Hepatitis C