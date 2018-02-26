Take charge of your health at Southern Colorado's 5Health Fair

A healthy life is a happy life. At KOAA 5 we believe everyone has a right to know about their overall health and be able to catch potential problems early. So once again KOAA News 5 has teamed up with the 9HealthFair to promote healthy living in Southern Colorado. This year we will provide even more 5Health Fair options.

For your convenience, you can pre-register and skip the registration line at the 5Health Fair you wish to attend. You can also pre-pay for any low cost screenings you wish to take. Just go to www.9healthfair.org, find your fair, then click register.

Locations and dates of 5Health Fair events:

April 6 - 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Bent County Public Health, 701 Park Avenue, Las Animas

April 7 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Custer County School, 709 Main St., Westcliffe

April 14 - 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

DaVita Medical Group, 2405 Research Parkway, Colorado Springs

April 21 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Community Congregational Church, 103 Pawnee Ave., Manitou Springs

April 21 - 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Mountain Valley High School, 403 Pitkin Ave., Saguache

April 21 - 7:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Mt. San Rafael Hospital, 410 Benedicta Ave., Trinidad

April 21 - 7:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Otero Jr. College, 1802 Colorado Ave., La Junta

April 21 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Praise Assembly of God, 2000 Troy Ave., Pueblo

April 28 - 7:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Evangelical Free Church, 3000 E. Main St., Cañon City

April 28 - 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Mission Medical Center, 2125 E. LaSalle St., Colorado Springs

Here is a list of just some of the most popular screenings:

Blood Chemistry Screening - This screening provides baseline information on 28 levels including: cholesterol, glucose, thyroid, kidney, hearth disease and more.

Prostate Specific Antigen (PSA)

Hemoglobin A1c Screen for Diabetes

Colon Cancer Screening Kit

Blood Pressure

Height/Weight/Body Mass Index (BMI) Screening

Additional Screenings - Availability Varies by Location