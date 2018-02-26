UCCS police officer loses battle against cancer

UCCS is mourning the loss of one of their police officers. Officer Larry Darnall, lost his battle against cancer on February 24th. Officer Darnall started with the UCCS PD on December 11th, 2006. Prior to working for UCCS, he was a Deputy with the El Paso County Sheriffs Office.

Darnall received UCCS's Medal of Valor, the highest award an officer can receive, in 2013 for his actions helping the local community during the Black Forrest Fire. We would like to extend our sincerest condolences to his family and his colleagues at UCCS.



Arrangements are pending and that information will be shared as it becomes available.

Faculty, staff and students desiring counseling services will find support through the UCCS Wellness Center at 255-4444.



