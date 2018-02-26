UCCS police officer dies from cancer

UCCS is mourning the loss of one of its police officers. Officer Larry Darnall died Saturday following his battle with cancer.
Officer Darnall started work with UCCS PD on Dec. 11, 2006. Prior to working for UCCS, he was a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Darnall received UCCS's Medal of Valor, the highest award an officer can receive for his actions during the Black Forrest Fire.
Arrangements are pending, and that information will be shared as it becomes available.
Faculty, staff and students desiring counseling services will find support through the UCCS Wellness Center at 255-4444.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort.
Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.
The San Miguel Sheriff's Office tweeted that a long-time Telluride local died snowboarding Sunday afternoon. A San Miguel County Sheriff Search and Rescue crew was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive snowboarder in Telluride's Bear Creek backcountry Sunday.
