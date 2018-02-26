UCCS police officer dies from cancer

UCCS is mourning the loss of one of its police officers. Officer Larry Darnall died Saturday following his battle with cancer.

Officer Darnall started work with UCCS PD on Dec. 11, 2006. Prior to working for UCCS, he was a deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Darnall received UCCS's Medal of Valor, the highest award an officer can receive for his actions during the Black Forrest Fire.

Arrangements are pending, and that information will be shared as it becomes available.

Faculty, staff and students desiring counseling services will find support through the UCCS Wellness Center at 255-4444.



