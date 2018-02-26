Monday Evening Weather: Warm and Dry

Tonight's Forecast:

Very warm for the rest of the day before we cool down overnight. Lows will be in the 20's for most areas with clear skies. Another warm and sunny day for Tuesday with highs in the 50's and 60's again. Winds will be a tad breezy and fire danger will be high for some areas of the plains with dry air still in place.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 24, High - 57. Clear tonight and not as chilly. Warm and sunny Tuesday.

PUEBLO: Low - 20, High - 64. Clear skies overnight. Sunny and warm tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 25, High - 61. Clear skies tonight. More sunshine and warmth Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 19, High - 59. Skies stay clear overnight. Sunny and warm on Tuesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20, High - 50's. Clear tonight. Sunny and mild tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low - 20's, High - 60's. Clear skies tonight. Warm, dry, and sunny for Tuesday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20's, High - 60's. Clear tonight and Tuesday. Another warm day.

NEXT WEATHER MAKER: A system moves through the area on Wednesday. It'll bring gusty winds and a brief drop in temperatures. It will be our best chance at any moisture this week, but it looks like a pretty small chance for the lower elevations. The majority of the snow activity stays in the mountains. After Wednesday skies clear and temperatures warm quickly heading into the rest of the week. Winds will still be breezy to windy at times.