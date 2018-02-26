Quantcast

Students resolute as they re-enter school shooting site in Florida

Written By Nia Bender
(AP) -

The line of students and their parents wrapped around Stoneman Douglas High School, as several thousand people entered the Florida campus for the first time since a gunman took 17 lives nearly two weeks ago.
  
They walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates locked to all but law enforcement and school officials since the Valentine's Day shooting. Once inside, they collected backpacks and other belongings left in the chaos as they fled the massacre.
  
To enter, students passed within feet of the three-story building where the shooting happened. It's now cordoned off by a chain link fence covered with banners from other schools showing their solidarity.
  
Freshman Francesca Lozano said passing the building was "scary." Still, she said, seeing her friends "made it a lot better."

