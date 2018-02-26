New master plan for North Cheyenne Cañon available soon

In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort.
Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.
The San Miguel Sheriff's Office tweeted that a long-time Telluride local died snowboarding Sunday afternoon. A San Miguel County Sheriff Search and Rescue crew was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive snowboarder in Telluride's Bear Creek backcountry Sunday.
