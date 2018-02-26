New master plan for North Cheyenne Cañon available soon

After eight months of active involvement by hundreds of residents, a new draft master and management plan for North Cheyenne Cañon Park will be available for public review and response.

What: North Cheyenne Cañon Park Master Plan Open House

When: Tuesday, March 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cheyenne Mountain High School

1200 Cresta Road, Kiva Room

The public is invited to view displays, visit with city staff and consultants about the draft plan, and offer responses to the plan. A formal presentation won't be made at the open house.

Beginning on March 7, the draft master and management plan will be available for review on the project web site at www.coloradosprings.gov/NCCmasterplan. Responses to the draft plan should be emailed to NCCmasterplan@Springsgov.com. Responses must be received no later than March 18 to be considered.

The existing North Cheyenne Cañon Park master plan was developed in 1999. Since that time, park use has significantly increased and recreational needs have expanded and changed, creating impacts on the natural resources of the park. The updated master plan, focused on approximately 1,855 acres of land, will guide use and management of the park for the next 10 to 15 years. The plan will provide a framework to accommodate a variety of recreational uses while also taking care of the land, its history and the natural environment.