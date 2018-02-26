5 Around Town: March 3rd and 4th

Here a few ideas if you're looking for way to kick off the month of March this weekend.

Southern Colorado Outdoor Expo

The Southern Colorado Outdoor Expo will come to the Pueblo Convention Center this weekend. Sunday from 9 am to 4 pm you’ll find seminars, interactive experiences, demonstrations, and vendors focused on the outdoors. There will be plenty of inspiration if you’re looking forward to enjoying the great outdoors this summer. Best of all, the event is free! Find more information here.

West Side Story

The Colorado Springs Philharmonic will bring West Side story to the Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts this weekend. The Oscar-winning film will be shown above the stage while the Philharmonic performs the score. Performances will be 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $24. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Barn Dance

The Colorado Springs Therapeutic Riding Center will host a barn dance fundraiser Saturday night. Doors will open at 6pm for dancing in the dirt as Exit West performs at the center. No set admission, just a donation at the door, with all proceeds benefiting the center on Paseo Road. Find more information here.

8th Annual Touch-A-Truck Weekend

If you’ve got a kiddo who’s fascinated by trucks, you’ll want to head out to Touch-A-Truck Weekend. Trucks and vehicles that would normally be off limits will be set up at the Norris-Penrose Event Center for kids to explore. There will be a sensory-friendly evening on Friday followed by regular sessions on Saturday and Sunday. Single day admission starts at $6 with family packs and military discounts available. Proceeds benefit the Junior League of Colorado Springs’ Fostering Change initiative. Buy tickets and find more information here.

Find more local events here.