Bill to limit HOA's control on dog breed and size fails in house

COLORADO -

A bill that would have allowed homeowner associations to discriminate residents from having certain breeds or sizes of dogs failed in its 3rd reading Monday morning. 

The bill, sponsored by Representative Paul Rosenthal (D-Denver), passed its introduction in the committee and the 2nd reading in the house, but in its final house reading 34 representatives voted against the bill. 

KOAA reported on this bill at the start of the legislative session, where some people who work alongside these communities said the decision should be up to the neighborhoods themselves, and not mandated by the state. 

RELATED: 

Bill could limit HOAs from restricting certain dogs

Colorado bill could prevent HOAs from restricting dog breeds

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

