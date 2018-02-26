Bill to limit HOA's control on dog breed and size fails in house

A bill that would have allowed homeowner associations to discriminate residents from having certain breeds or sizes of dogs failed in its 3rd reading Monday morning.

The bill, sponsored by Representative Paul Rosenthal (D-Denver), passed its introduction in the committee and the 2nd reading in the house, but in its final house reading 34 representatives voted against the bill.

KOAA reported on this bill at the start of the legislative session, where some people who work alongside these communities said the decision should be up to the neighborhoods themselves, and not mandated by the state.

