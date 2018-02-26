NB I-25 reopened in Pueblo after broken glass removed from road

Northbound I-25 is open in Pueblo at the 4th Street exit following an accident involving a large truck.
According to CDOT, the truck was carrying mirrors, which were dropped all over the northbound lanes of the interstate. CDOT spent about two hours cleaning up the glass.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound I-25 in Pueblo is closed at exit 98 following a crash. Northbound traffic is being routed off the interstate at D Street and onto Santa Fe Ave. No estimated time of reopening. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/seOLBTUTuv— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) February 26, 2018
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort.
Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.
The San Miguel Sheriff's Office tweeted that a long-time Telluride local died snowboarding Sunday afternoon. A San Miguel County Sheriff Search and Rescue crew was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive snowboarder in Telluride's Bear Creek backcountry Sunday.
