Quantcast

NB I-25 reopened in Pueblo after broken glass removed from road - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

NB I-25 reopened in Pueblo after broken glass removed from road

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
PUEBLO -

Northbound I-25 is open in Pueblo at the 4th Street exit following an accident involving a large truck.

According to CDOT, the truck was carrying mirrors, which were dropped all over the northbound lanes of the interstate. CDOT spent about two hours cleaning up the glass. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-23 06:33:38 GMT
    Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

  • Skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort

    Skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-02-26 02:29:20 GMT
    Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.
    Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.

    A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort. 

    A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort. 

  • NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

    NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-02-26 02:05:28 GMT

    Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

    Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?