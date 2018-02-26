Quantcast

Ten cases of sexual harassment reported at Olympics - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Ten cases of sexual harassment reported at Olympics

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect

During the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, ten cases classified as "sexual harassment" were reported to authorities. In a first for any Olympic Games, centers to address incidents of sexual misconduct were opened over the course of the 16-day sporting event as a way for athletes, volunteers, spectators and anyone else to come forward for help. 

Officials with the Gender Equality Support Centers, declined to comment on the types of people who reported the incidents and what generally occurred, citing confidentiality reasons. None of the victims asked for police intervention.

The center's counselors were able to notify appropriate supervisors about cases in which the actions of a person accused of misconduct might warrant their removal from a venue or dormitory. 

The sexual assault centers were opened amid a heightened awareness of sexual misconduct by powerful men in various industries. Athletes in particular have garnered attention in recent months as the trial progressed against former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who is accused of molesting more than 260 women and girls, including Olympic champions, and began serving a 60-year federal sentence for possession of child pornography this month.

It's unclear if the IOC plans to support the opening of sexual assault centers at future Olympic Games.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-23 06:33:38 GMT
    Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

  • Skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort

    Skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-02-26 02:29:20 GMT
    Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.
    Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.

    A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort. 

    A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort. 

  • NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

    NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-02-26 02:05:28 GMT

    Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

    Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?