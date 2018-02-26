Ten cases of sexual harassment reported at Olympics

During the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, ten cases classified as "sexual harassment" were reported to authorities. In a first for any Olympic Games, centers to address incidents of sexual misconduct were opened over the course of the 16-day sporting event as a way for athletes, volunteers, spectators and anyone else to come forward for help.

Officials with the Gender Equality Support Centers, declined to comment on the types of people who reported the incidents and what generally occurred, citing confidentiality reasons. None of the victims asked for police intervention.

The center's counselors were able to notify appropriate supervisors about cases in which the actions of a person accused of misconduct might warrant their removal from a venue or dormitory.

The sexual assault centers were opened amid a heightened awareness of sexual misconduct by powerful men in various industries. Athletes in particular have garnered attention in recent months as the trial progressed against former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, who is accused of molesting more than 260 women and girls, including Olympic champions, and began serving a 60-year federal sentence for possession of child pornography this month.

It's unclear if the IOC plans to support the opening of sexual assault centers at future Olympic Games.