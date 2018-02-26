Quantcast

Domestic disturbance ends in arrest - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Domestic disturbance ends in arrest

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
CSPD Police Car CSPD Police Car
COLORADO SPRINGS -

A man is behind bars this morning after a domestic disturbance at the "Off the Grid" motel off of N. Nevada Avenue and Mt. View Lane. 

Officers realized the suspect was the same man they dealt with a few days ago, where he fired a round from a handgun. The suspect has been sending the victim numerous texts and was involved in an argument with her. 

She was able to get away safely and call the police. While officers were with the woman, she continued to get texts talking about weapons from the suspect. Police were able to track the man down and he was then taken into custody. 

It's unknown what charges the suspect is facing.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-23 06:33:38 GMT
    Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

  • Skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort

    Skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-02-26 02:29:20 GMT
    Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.
    Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.

    A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort. 

    A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort. 

  • NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

    NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-02-26 02:05:28 GMT

    Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

    Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?