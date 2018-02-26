Domestic disturbance ends in arrest

A man is behind bars this morning after a domestic disturbance at the "Off the Grid" motel off of N. Nevada Avenue and Mt. View Lane.

Officers realized the suspect was the same man they dealt with a few days ago, where he fired a round from a handgun. The suspect has been sending the victim numerous texts and was involved in an argument with her.

She was able to get away safely and call the police. While officers were with the woman, she continued to get texts talking about weapons from the suspect. Police were able to track the man down and he was then taken into custody.

It's unknown what charges the suspect is facing.