Quantcast

Supreme Court rejects Trump administration appeal over DACA - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Supreme Court rejects Trump administration appeal over DACA

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants.

The justices on Monday refused to take up the administration's appeal of a lower court order that requires the administration to continue accepting renewal applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. What made the appeal unusual is that the administration sought to bypass the federal appeals court in San Francisco and go directly to the Supreme Court.

Since then, a judge in New York also has ruled in favor of immigrants challenging the end of DACA.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-23 06:33:38 GMT
    Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

  • Skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort

    Skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-02-26 02:29:20 GMT
    Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.
    Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.

    A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort. 

    A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort. 

  • NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

    NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-02-26 02:05:28 GMT

    Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

    Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?