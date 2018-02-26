Graffiti prompts increased security at Woodland Park High School

Students, staff and visitors will see increased at Woodland Park High School this week following the discovery of threatening graffiti inside the school last Friday.

According to Woodland Park School District spokeswoman Stacy Schubloom, the graffiti did not specify a threat towards and individual, rather it was directed to the campus as a whole.

Schubloom says the threat is being taken seriously and is under investigation.

Extra security will be in place throughout the week.