China removes online criticism of plan to extend President's rule

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese censors are acting quickly to remove satirical comments about the ruling Communist Party's move to enable President Xi Jinping to stay in power indefinitely, while political observers are examining the possibility that China will return to an era of one-man rule.

A day after the party announced proposed constitutional changes for next month, Chinese internet users on Monday found themselves unable to signal approval or disapproval with changes to their profiles. Key search topics such as "serve another term" were blocked.

Nevertheless, social media users shared images of Winnie the Pooh hugging a jar of honey along with the quote, "Find the thing you love and stick with it." The Disney bear's appearance has been compared to that of Xi, prompting periodic blocks on use of Pooh pictures online.

