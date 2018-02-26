China removes online criticism of plan to extend President's rule

BEIJING (AP) - Chinese censors are acting quickly to remove satirical comments about the ruling Communist Party's move to enable President Xi Jinping to stay in power indefinitely, while political observers are examining the possibility that China will return to an era of one-man rule.
A day after the party announced proposed constitutional changes for next month, Chinese internet users on Monday found themselves unable to signal approval or disapproval with changes to their profiles. Key search topics such as "serve another term" were blocked.
Nevertheless, social media users shared images of Winnie the Pooh hugging a jar of honey along with the quote, "Find the thing you love and stick with it." The Disney bear's appearance has been compared to that of Xi, prompting periodic blocks on use of Pooh pictures online.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort.
A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort.
Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.
Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.
The San Miguel Sheriff's Office tweeted that a long-time Telluride local died snowboarding Sunday afternoon. A San Miguel County Sheriff Search and Rescue crew was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive snowboarder in Telluride's Bear Creek backcountry Sunday.
The San Miguel Sheriff's Office tweeted that a long-time Telluride local died snowboarding Sunday afternoon. A San Miguel County Sheriff Search and Rescue crew was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive snowboarder in Telluride's Bear Creek backcountry Sunday.