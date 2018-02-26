Pueblo City Council to vote on the Pueblo Animal Protection Act

The Pueblo City Council is expected to vote on the Pueblo Animal Protection Act tonight. The controversial ordinance could place strict limits on when animal shelters can euthanize the animals in their care.

The act mandates a 90-percent live animal release rate, only euthanizing non-vicious animals after having them for a week and when all of their kennels and cages are full.

Authorities at the shelter say the act would place a lot of unnecessary pressure on the organization.