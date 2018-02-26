Weather Alert Day: High Fire Danger Prompting Red Flag Warnings

Today's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings are in effect from Custer down to Las Animas counties, east to Baca, north from Prowers to Kit Carson and finally including Bent county. These Red Flag Warnings will expire at 6pm today, Tuesday will likely also feature higher than normal fire danger. The good news for today will be the sunny skies bringing back some much needed warmth! The next few nights will stay cold but luckily that warm air looks to stay pretty well locking in towards next weekend.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 53; Low - 25. Sunny, dry and breezy. Temperatures chilly tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 60; Low - 20. Sunny, dry and breezy. Temperatures chilly tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 58; Low - 28. Sunny, dry and breezy. Temperatures chilly tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 48; Low - 20. Sunny, cool and breezy. Temperatures cold tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - Upper 40s; Low - 20s. Sunny, cool and breezy. Temperatures cold tonight.

PLAINS: High - 60s; Low - 20s. Red Flag Warnings Las Animas, Baca, Prowers, Bent, Kiowa counties till 6pm, warm and windy. Cold tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 50s/60s; Low - 20s/30s. Red Flag Warnings Custer, Huerfano and Las Animas counties, expires at 6pm tonight. Cold tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER:

Next weather maker looks to be a cold front that will move through the state Wednesday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will slip back into the 40s and 50s on Wednesday with spotty snow showers along and behind the front possible into the overnight hours. Past Wednesday we look warm and dry into the weekend where we'll see temperatures warm back to the 50s and 60s!