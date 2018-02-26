Woman safe after carjacking in Colorado Springs

Police are searching for the man who carjacked a woman coming out of a store at S. Nevada and Navajo on Sunday night.

Police say the woman was putting her items into her 2011 Kia Rio when a man demanded her car and threatened to stab her. The man, described as being either white or Hispanic and aged somewhere between 40 and 60 years of age, grabbed the keys from her hand and drove away.

The victim was not injured.