Denver weighs Olympics over 40 years after saying "no thanks"

A little over 40-years ago, Denver walked away from an Olympic bid. It became the first city to ever do so. Now, officials are considering whether or not to try again to host the Winter Games.



Questions about environmental impact, huge costs and logistics killed Denver's plans to host the 1976 Olympics. The leader of the committee exploring a possible bid says only three venues would have to be built, all of them temporary.



Chairman Rob Cohen says hosting the Olympics could produce a multi-million-dollar surplus that could be used to help Colorado. Cohen says money from the event could be used to improve the I-70 corridor, which is incredibly overcrowded on the weekends during the ski season. The corridor, between Golden and Vail, has also become an issue during the summer tourists season, but not to the extent of winter traffic.



Denver faces stiff competition from Salt Lake City, the first U.S. city to announce plans to bid on the 2030 Olympics. Reno, Nevada, is also considering a bid.

