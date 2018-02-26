Quantcast

Denver weighs Olympics over 40 years after saying "no thanks" - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Denver weighs Olympics over 40 years after saying "no thanks"

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect

A little over 40-years ago, Denver walked away from an Olympic bid. It became the first city to ever do so. Now, officials are considering whether or not to try again to host the Winter Games.
  
Questions about environmental impact, huge costs and logistics killed Denver's plans to host the 1976 Olympics. The leader of the committee exploring a possible bid says only three venues would have to be built, all of them temporary.
  
Chairman Rob Cohen says hosting the Olympics could produce a multi-million-dollar surplus that could be used to help Colorado. Cohen says money from the event could be used to improve the I-70 corridor, which is incredibly overcrowded on the weekends during the ski season. The corridor, between Golden and Vail, has also become an issue during the summer tourists season, but not to the extent of winter traffic. 
  
Denver faces stiff competition from Salt Lake City, the first U.S. city to announce plans to bid on the 2030 Olympics. Reno, Nevada, is also considering a bid.
  

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-23 06:33:38 GMT
    Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

  • NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

    NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:05 PM EST2018-02-26 02:05:28 GMT

    Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

    Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.

  • Skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort

    Skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort

    Sunday, February 25 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-02-26 02:29:20 GMT
    Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.
    Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.Keystone Resort getting ready to open for the season Friday, Nov. 18.

    A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort. 

    A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?