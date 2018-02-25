Telluride local dies snowboarding in backcountry

The San Miguel Sheriff's Office tweeted that a long-time Telluride local died snowboarding Sunday afternoon.

A San Miguel County Sheriff Search and Rescue crew was dispatched to a report of an unresponsive snowboarder in Telluride's Bear Creek backcountry Sunday. The coroner identified the man as 47-year old Gabriel Wright of Telluride, who was snowboarding with two of his friends at the time.

A Search and Rescue mission in Bear Creek this afternoon unfortunately ended with a Telluride local backcountry snowboarder not surviving his injuries. More to come. — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) February 26, 2018

According to the San Miguel Sheriff's Office, Wright was considered a professional level backcountry boarder, but the event that caused his death is unknown. However, evidence shows that his snowboard may have clipped a rock in some shallow snow going fast, where he was possibly thrown forward and hit a log under snow.

Deputies said it took his friends 30 minutes to reach Wright and were unable to detect a pulse when he was found. Both friends are CPR certified and performed CPR for at least 30 minutes, but could not revive their friend.

Search and Rescue along with an Olathe Spray Helicopter and pilot flew into the area to remove Wright from the scene. Deputies said there was no avalanche detected.

Wright was a long-time Telluride local who many in the community knew, as they expressed their sadness in his loss. Deputy Chris White who was part of the SAR mission said, “Gabe was a long-time local and avid backcountry snowboarder, and he will be missed.”

Sheriff Bill Masters said “This is a terrible loss for Mr. Wright’s family and our community.”