Colorado athletes contributed to 9 of the 23 medals won by Team USA

Colorado athletes contributed to nine of the 23 total medals won by Team USA in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Team USA ranked fourth overall in medal counts in the Olympic games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Colorado athletes were able to snag nine medals, including three gold medals, three silver medals and three bronze medals. If Colorado were a country it would've tied with China in overall medals and beat the Czech Republic by two medals, so go Colorado, and Team USA of course.

One gold medal was a team effort made by the US Women's Hockey Team including Nicole Hensley of Lakewood. One bronze medal was also a team effort made by the US Women's Figure Skating Team Event including Mirai Nagasu, a student at UCCS here in Colorado Springs.

There were seven Colorado athletes who won individual events, including Red Gerard of Silverthorne. Gerard won the gold in the Men's Snowboarding Slope Style Event, Silverthorne even changed the name of the town to "Goldthorne" in celebration of the 17-year old gold medal winner.

Alex Ferreira of Aspen won a silver medal in the Freestyle Skiing Halfpipe event. Ferreira was born and raised in Aspen.

Arielle Gold of Steamboat Springs is a two-time Olympian, where she first won in Sochi and is taking home a bronze medal in the Women's Snowboarding Halfpipe event from Pyeongchang.

Lindsey Vonn a four-time Olympian, won a bronze medal in Alpine Skiing in the 2018 Winter Olympics. Vonn is from Vail, and won her first medal in 2002 in Salt Lake City.

Mikaela Shiffrin is also from Vail, and is a two-time Olympian having won two medals both gold and silver in South Korea. Shiffrin won the gold in the Giant Slalom event and the silver in the Alpine Combined.

Lastly, Lauren Gibbs of Denver won a silver medal in the Two-Man Bobsled event. This is her first Olympic medal.

The next Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing in 2022.