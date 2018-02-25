Skier dies at Keystone Ski Resort

A skier has died after colliding with a tree at Keystone Ski Resort.

The Summit County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened a little before 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. When the call was reported CPR was in progress, as the skier was transported by Keystone Ski Patrol to the Saint Anthony Keystone Medical Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the skier has not yet been released.

The Summit County Coroner's Office has taken over the investigation.