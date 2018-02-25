Walker and Vassell crowned champions on final day of RMAC Indoor Championships

The Colorado State University-Pueblo men's and women's track and field programs wrapped up the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships Saturday in Golden and crowned two individual championships.

The ThunderWolves men totaled 63 points to finish fifth for the second straight year. The Pack women's team gathered 45 points to place seventh.

Senior Dueth Vassell (Denver, Colo.) closed his indoor career with a championship when he ran the fastest 400m dash at 49.90. Junior Devundrick Walker (Aurora, Colo.) captured 10 team points by winning the 800m race for the second straight year. He posted an NCAA provisional time of 1:54.24.

Junior Tevin Donnell (Fountain, Colo.) found the podium in the 200m dash with a time of 22.63 that was good for second. He also scored for the team in the 60m dash with a seventh-place finish with a time of 7.03. He ran a career-best time of 6.93 in the preliminaries.

Junior Shawn Horne (Camp Casey, South Korea), Donnell, Walker and Vassell came together to run the third fastest 4x400m relay at the Championships. They posted a time of 3:22.55 to reach the last spot on the podium.

Sophomore Thomas Staines (Colorado Springs, Colo.) ran the mile in a NCAA provisional time of 4:18.40 to finish runner-up. He ran the with distance medley relay team Friday that finished third.

Junior Marcelo Laguera (Chihuahua, Mexico) scored for the Pack in the 3000m race when he was sixth with a provisional time of 8:36.05.

In field events, senior Ron Sweeten (Falcon, Colo.) closed his indoor career with a runner-up mark in the triple jump. He posted an NCAA provisional mark of 14.48. He also scored in the long jump with a leap of 6.91m that was good for eighth.

The women's team was guided by senior Angelique Urenda (Pueblo, Colo.). One day after setting the RMAC pole vault record Friday, Urenda found the podium again in the high jump with a runner-up performance. She recorded a height of 1.65m.

Also in field events, sophomore Jenna McKinley (Mosca, Colo.) was fourth in the shot put with a throw of 13.02m. Freshman Marie Gomez (Holly, Colo.) scored for the team with an eighth place finish in the event on a throw of 12.41m.

The 4x400m relay team finished fourth with a time of 4:04.98. The foursome won their heat and was made up Hannah Kochen (Fr., Pueblo, Colo.), Lauren Fairchild (So., McKinney, Texas), Hailey Streff (Fr., Madison, S.D.) and Yasmine Hernandez (Fr., Johnstown, Colo.).

Fairchild posted a fifth-place finish in the 200m dash with a time of 26.05. Also scoring fifth-place points was senior Miriam Roberts (Boulder, Colo.). She was fifth in the 3000m run with an NCAA provisional time of 10:13.09. Sophomore Gillian Maness (Kalispell, Mont.) also posted a provisional time in the 3000m with a time of 10:16.92 that was seventh.

The indoor championships close the indoor season for most the Pack athletes, while the team will learn who qualified for the national championships Tuesday, Feb. 27. The 2018 NCAA Division II Indoor National Championships is set for March 9-10 at the Robert W. Plaster Center in Pittsburg, Kansas.