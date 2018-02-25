Denver Zoo celebrates first birthday for 'Dobby' the giraffe

Dobby the giraffe at the Denver Zoo is celebrating his first birthday in just a few days.

The Denver Zoo is throwing him a party on February 28, so save the date.

The Zoo wants to celebrate all the special memories had with Dobby over the past year.

Dobby's first birthday party will start at 1:30 p.m. in front of the giraffe exhibit or inside the giraffe house, weather dependent.

All are invited to celebrate with the soon to be 1-year old on his first milestone birthday.