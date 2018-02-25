Running roots run deep for CSU Pueblo's Thomas Staines

From the start, Thomas Staines has been off and running.

"I've always been sort of competitive so I just like competing against people honestly, my parents did it too so I want to follow what they did too."

It's no surprise he's got the gift, both mom and dad ran in the Olympics.

"It seems like something that was just a distant memory. When you're deep involved with the sport it was a job! I was a professional athlete, that's all I did, I ran," said former Olympic runner, Gary Staines.

Straight to Seoul in 1988 and then to the United States later in life and it's becoming clearer by the day, Thomas is next in line to light up the track.

"If he keeps going the way he's going who knows how good he'll be, he's certainly better than I was at the same age," said Gary.

Now at CSU Pueblo, the sophomore is turning heads but for a while there, it didn't seem like he'd be doing much of anything.

"I didn't even think I was going to college at one point because my GPA in high school, the highest it ever was was like 2.7 I wanna say, something like that," said Thomas.

An issue with attention blocked his path, luckily mom had an idea how to combat that.

"I can never sit still, so I run in the morning, get up with my mum and we'd run around the block to get some of my energy out," said Thomas.

With a little help from his teachers, Thomas is now on the Pack's honor roll which is fueling him athletically as well. He ran a 1:47.12 in the 800 meter, a time that's tops even for division one runners and takes him one step closer to his goal.

"I wanna win nationals for the 800 at some point, hopefully this year would be ideal," said Thomas.

