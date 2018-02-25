UCCS baseball earns split with New Mexico Highlands after 15-4 win

The University of Colorado Colorado Springs baseball team earned a split with New Mexico Highlands on Saturday with a resounding 15-4 win.



The Mountain Lions were led by Cody Norton, who scored four runs and had two RBIs from the lead off spot as Efrain Medina and Zach Hall each had two RBIs.



On the mound, Bailey Hansen earned the win after pitching four innings, striking out three batters and allowed only four hits.



The puts UCCS at 6-6 as they make their on-campus debut this Friday when they open Mountain Lion Park against Regis at 2 p.m.