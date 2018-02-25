Quantcast

Shield 616 gives protective gear to more than 50 local officers - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Shield 616 gives protective gear to more than 50 local officers

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

More than 50 Colorado Springs Law Enforcement Officers were greeted by an overwhelming amount of people Sunday morning.

Shield 616 held a ceremony for police issuing them with protective gear needed for active-shooter situations.

Hundreds of people joined in on the event at the Church For All Nations. An emotional moment was shared as all members of the church showed their support for law enforcement.

Those among the crowd, the family of fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, who was honored as well.

"To have them here obviously is an absolute honor, Deputy Flick was obviously a hero and his family and his wife, is an absolute hero," said Jake Skifstad of Shield 616.

"It's just overwhelming, it's truly humbling to see everybody and how many people are here, it's really great," said Officer Matthew Hood of Colorado Springs Police.

Shield 616 is an organization that supports law enforcement officers equipping them with the gear necessary in active shooter situations. The organization was formed with the vision of having local people, churches, groups, businesses foundations and more "sponsor a cop" not only financially but in a personal way.

Shield 616 says thanks to all the generous donations and help from the community, every Colorado Springs Police officer has protective gear. 

The organizations next goal is to take care of the entire county, and eventually, statewide.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-23 06:33:38 GMT
    Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

  • News 5 locates dead woman's car stolen by squatters; Police ignore us

    News 5 locates dead woman's car stolen by squatters; Police ignore us

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:06 AM EST2018-02-24 07:06:19 GMT

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

  • Pueblo West becoming a booming housing market, attracting home builders

    Pueblo West becoming a booming housing market, attracting home builders

    Saturday, February 24 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-02-25 00:05:48 GMT

    Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.

    Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?