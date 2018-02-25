Shield 616 gives protective gear to more than 50 local officers

More than 50 Colorado Springs Law Enforcement Officers were greeted by an overwhelming amount of people Sunday morning.
Shield 616 held a ceremony for police issuing them with protective gear needed for active-shooter situations.
Hundreds of people joined in on the event at the Church For All Nations. An emotional moment was shared as all members of the church showed their support for law enforcement.
Those among the crowd, the family of fallen El Paso County Deputy Micah Flick, who was honored as well.
"To have them here obviously is an absolute honor, Deputy Flick was obviously a hero and his family and his wife, is an absolute hero," said Jake Skifstad of Shield 616.
"It's just overwhelming, it's truly humbling to see everybody and how many people are here, it's really great," said Officer Matthew Hood of Colorado Springs Police.
Shield 616 is an organization that supports law enforcement officers equipping them with the gear necessary in active shooter situations. The organization was formed with the vision of having local people, churches, groups, businesses foundations and more "sponsor a cop" not only financially but in a personal way.
Shield 616 says thanks to all the generous donations and help from the community, every Colorado Springs Police officer has protective gear.
The organizations next goal is to take care of the entire county, and eventually, statewide.
