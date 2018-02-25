Quantcast

Colorado Springs athletes shine in Special Olympics Winter Games - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colorado Springs athletes shine in Special Olympics Winter Games

Posted: Updated:
SUMMIT COUNTY -

Colorado's best converged on Copper Mountain, for their shot at at some high-end hardware.

It marked the 30th annual Special Olympics Colorado Winter Games.

"I didn't think I'd win a medal!" exclaimed Colorado Springs athlete Joey Franken," who won a silver in the Intermediate Super G Snowboarding competition.

Franken has no shortage of Special Olympics medals at home.

"I think I have about 20 gold medals," he told News5.

But this is only the second year the Colorado Springs athlete has competed on a snowboard.

"Watching him go from a novice to the intermediate course is just amazing to see the progress he's made," said Joey's sisters Ashley and Megan.

The excitement was overwhelming for first-timer Charlie Morrison, who--up until this point--had only dreamed of winning gold.

"This gold medal represents my hometown, my parents, and my team.  I am so proud of myself," said Morrison with a big smile on his face.

Morrison, who is also from Colorado Springs, competed in the Alpine G Novice Super Ski event.

And for his #1 fans, there's few moments in life better than watching him up on the podium.

"Maybe the day he was born," said Charlies dad, Chuck.

"He never gives up and he just goes out there and gives it his all, and we're just so proud of him," he added.

And while the medals keep them motivated during the competition, it's the friendships that keep them coming back each year.

"It's fun to compete with your friends--it's like a friendly rivalry," Franken explained.

"Every sport he plays, he finds someone he can make a connection with.  It's great," Franken's sisters added.

The competition came to an end Sunday night, but the Olympic fire in these athletes will continue to burn bright all year.

"The kid's always super excited to get ready at 5 a.m. on Saturdays," said Megan, of her brother Joey.  "Though he's super tired, we're beyond proud to see his smile at the end of every run, she added.

The games were made possible, once again, by volunteers.

An estimated 300 of them came out for the weekend to set up the courses and cheer athletes on.

For more information on Special Olympics of Colorado, click here.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    14 months later: How Hanover schools say armed teachers are working for them

    Friday, February 23 2018 1:33 AM EST2018-02-23 06:33:38 GMT
    Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)Hanover School District 28 board members voted to arm their staff members with guns 14 months ago. (KOAA)

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

    In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28. 

  • News 5 locates dead woman's car stolen by squatters; Police ignore us

    News 5 locates dead woman's car stolen by squatters; Police ignore us

    Saturday, February 24 2018 2:06 AM EST2018-02-24 07:06:19 GMT

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

    News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police.  We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month.  Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case. 

  • Pueblo West becoming a booming housing market, attracting home builders

    Pueblo West becoming a booming housing market, attracting home builders

    Saturday, February 24 2018 7:05 PM EST2018-02-25 00:05:48 GMT

    Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.

    Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?