Colorado Springs athletes shine in Special Olympics Winter Games

Colorado's best converged on Copper Mountain, for their shot at at some high-end hardware.

It marked the 30th annual Special Olympics Colorado Winter Games.

"I didn't think I'd win a medal!" exclaimed Colorado Springs athlete Joey Franken," who won a silver in the Intermediate Super G Snowboarding competition.

Franken has no shortage of Special Olympics medals at home.

"I think I have about 20 gold medals," he told News5.

But this is only the second year the Colorado Springs athlete has competed on a snowboard.

"Watching him go from a novice to the intermediate course is just amazing to see the progress he's made," said Joey's sisters Ashley and Megan.

The excitement was overwhelming for first-timer Charlie Morrison, who--up until this point--had only dreamed of winning gold.

"This gold medal represents my hometown, my parents, and my team. I am so proud of myself," said Morrison with a big smile on his face.

Morrison, who is also from Colorado Springs, competed in the Alpine G Novice Super Ski event.

And for his #1 fans, there's few moments in life better than watching him up on the podium.

"Maybe the day he was born," said Charlies dad, Chuck.

"He never gives up and he just goes out there and gives it his all, and we're just so proud of him," he added.

And while the medals keep them motivated during the competition, it's the friendships that keep them coming back each year.

"It's fun to compete with your friends--it's like a friendly rivalry," Franken explained.

"Every sport he plays, he finds someone he can make a connection with. It's great," Franken's sisters added.

The competition came to an end Sunday night, but the Olympic fire in these athletes will continue to burn bright all year.

"The kid's always super excited to get ready at 5 a.m. on Saturdays," said Megan, of her brother Joey. "Though he's super tired, we're beyond proud to see his smile at the end of every run, she added.

The games were made possible, once again, by volunteers.

An estimated 300 of them came out for the weekend to set up the courses and cheer athletes on.

For more information on Special Olympics of Colorado, click here.