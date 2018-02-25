Four-car crash kills woman, boy and toddler in Weld County

A four car-crashed killed a woman, a 5-year old boy and a toddler Friday morning.

The crash happened on Hwy 52 and Weld County Road 41 around 8:08 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said a car was traveling northbound on County Road 41 ran a stop sign and was t-boned by a car on Hwy 52. This resulted in the death of the driver and a young boy inside the car.

CSP told 9News in Denver that a 3-year old girl in the car with her mother had also passed away two days later. All victims had to be driven to the hospital since a medical helicopter was unable to reach them due to fog.

One child was also taken to the hospital from one of the other two cars as a precaution, but no other people were hurt.

The identities of fatalities have not yet been released.