NBA agent killed in Colorado crash; 5-year-old son injured

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -

Colorado authorities say longtime NBA agent Dan Fegan died in a car crash Sunday. He was 56.
  
The Colorado State Patrol says Fegan was driving an SUV when he tried to merge onto a highway and was broadsided by a commuter bus near Aspen, which is about 180 miles west of Denver.
  
Colorado State Trooper Gabe Easton tells the Aspen Times the SUV's other occupants, Fegan's 5-year-old son and a 29-year-old California woman, were airlifted to a Denver hospital in serious condition.
  
No one on the bus was hurt. The Roaring Fork Transportation Authority CEO said the driver didn't have time to avoid the collision.
  
In 2016, Fegan was on Forbes magazine's list of top agents. Among the players he had represented are John Wall, Demarcus Cousins and Dwight Howard.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

