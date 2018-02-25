1 person killed in Colorado crash involving commuter bus

Colorado authorities say one person has died in a crash involving a commuter bus and a rented SUV.



According to the Colorado State Patrol, the collision happened Sunday morning as the SUV tried to merge onto Highway 82 outside of Aspen.



No one on the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority commuter bus was hurt. The Aspen Times reports that the person who died was traveling in the SUV with two other people. The deceased person's name has not been released.



The transportation authority's CEO Dan Blankenship says one passenger was on the bus at the time.



Blankenship said the bus driver couldn't avoid colliding with the merging SUV, which landed in the median.

