Winfrey praises Florida students as 'warriors of the light'

Oprah Winfrey is praising the outspoken students of Parkland, Florida, calling them "warriors of the light."
In an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Winfrey drew parallels between the teens and the Freedom Riders of the 1960s, who rode buses into southern states in protest of racial segregation. Winfrey called the Parkland students' protests for gun control "a proud moment."
The former talk show host and actress last week matched a $500,000 donation by George and Amal Clooney to the students' planned marches.
The Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses across the U.S.
In the wake of the Parkland, Florida massacre, President Trump has endorsed, among other things, allowing properly trained educators to carry concealed weapons at school. One of the first school districts in the state of Colorado to implement such a policy was in eastern El Paso County in Hanover School District 28.
News 5 Investigates is looking into a possible cover-up by Colorado Springs police. We uncovered the department withheld public information about a squatting case we brought you earlier this month. Chief Investigative Reporter Eric Ross uncovered police did nothing to try and help a grieving mother after squatters invaded her daughter's home just days after she died. Now there are even more questions over whether police botched the case.
Pueblo West is quickly growing into a booming real estate market, according to a recent report published by the Pueblo West Metropolitan District. The area is seeing a surge in new homes and with it, more families pouring in.
Broward County sheriff suspends school resource officer who remained outside Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School during gunman's deadly rampage.
